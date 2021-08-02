Why does Apple hate product leaks? This letter gives an insight

Leaks harm the interest of Apple as well as its consumers, the company reportedly added.

Apple is known to be secretive of any of its upcoming products. So much so that the reason behind this secretiveness was also kept a secret. Well, until now. Reports citing a cease and desist letter issued by Cupertino's lawyers to a Chinese citizen has given a glimpse into why the company is so hush-hush about its products and why it despises leaks. In the letter, Apple has reportedly stated that such leaks harm the company's accessory makers, its customers as well as Apple itself.

Cupertino has said that leaks about the dimensions of Apple’s products have the potential to mislead manufacturers of cases for the products, and that might lead to them producing accessories that are not compatible with the products at all. It said that they might make and sell cases and accessories for the unreleased product that might not even be compatible, causing an issue with Apple’s $20-billion accessories’ market globally.

Apart from this, the leaks also have the potential to ruin the surprise that the company prepares for its customers at the launch events, with Cupertino saying that it makes every possible effort and takes strict measures to ensure that any information about any of its products is confidential so that whenever it releases a new product, the customers can be surprised. It has even said that keeping its latest technological innovation a secret is an integral part of Apple’s DNA.

Leaks harm the interest of Apple as well as its consumers, the company reportedly added. The letter further added that it was obvious that when unpublished information about a product’s design as well as performance was kept confidential by Cupertino, it had actual and potential commercial value.

It seems that the iPhone maker had sent the letter as part of its crackdown on the sale of prototypes of Apple’s unannounced products on social media, with these devices allegedly having been stolen from the factory by employees and sold to anyone who could benefit from it. This led to confidential information about unreleased products being out in the open much before the company itself announced it.

It is not clear how many letters have been sent. But more than what Apple wrote, there are also other reasons why companies do not want confidential information about their products to be out before official announcements. One of the biggest reasons is that a product and its technology is developed way ahead of time by a company, and its production also begins before the official launch so that once the product is launched, shipping can begin at the earliest. However, with unpublished information out before the launch, counterfeit or copied products can hit the market ahead of time. Moreover, upon hearing of an updated product on the way to the market, consumers would be less likely to purchase the existing model.