Why did Elon Musk fire Parag Agrawal, other top Twitter execs? These leaked chats may have some clue

After much delay and controversies, Elon Musk on October 27 finally concluded the $44 billion deal to take over Twitter. This announcement comes after seven months of delay and when both parties were given an ultimatum to close the deal before October 28.

Within a few hours of taking over the company, Elon Musk fired top officials, which included CEO Parag Agrawal, head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde, chief financial officer Ned Segal and Twitter’s general counsel, Sean Edgett.

Following this news, several leaked conversations allegedly between Musk, (now former) Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey have come out in the open which show that things were perhaps not well between them.

Elon Musk, as per the leaked chats, had ideas so as to make the platform ‘amazing’. He further mentioned that he wanted to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase (by company engineers) which will help him calibrate his suggestions.

Former Twitter CEO, Parag Agarwal can be seen insisting that Musk should consider him as an engineer and talk to him.

Going through the conversation between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, it can be seen that the co-founder, Dorsey is trying to setup a meeting which will help everyone in working.

Later, there were alleged texts exchanged between Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk, where Musk can be seen mentioning that “Parag was moving very slow and he was trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.”

Here is the conversation which reportedly took place between Parag Agrawal and Elon Musk.

To conclude, things between Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal started off on a good note but soon things took turn when Musk tweeted “Most of the these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.” Is Twitter dying?

Elon Musk was to acquire Twitter seven months ago for $44 billion. The Tesla CEO closed the deal on October 27 one day prior to the deadline which was set by the court. Previously, there were rumours that Musk was planning to lay off about 75 percent of Twitter’s staff to reduce the overall operation cost. However, he later quashed these rumours via his tweet.

