Why Apple doesn’t allow you to sideload third-party apps on iPhone

Apple has undoubtedly always been a flagbearer when it comes to data security and privacy. The tech giant has made sure that iPhone users remain largely unaffected with day to day ransomware, adware that keeps popping as Cybercriminals try to target smartphone users. The company tries its best to keep its iPhone users safer by these threats as those who own Android smartphones. The company has now released a 28-page report explaining how it protects its users’ data and more.

There have been a lot of debates about sideloading practices on iPhones. The company has been questioned many times as to why Apple doesn’t allow downloading third party apps on the iPhone. The term used for such practice is called ‘sideloading’, which is a common practice for Android smartphone users. “Supporting sideloading through direct downloads and third-party app stores would cripple the privacy and security protections that have made iPhone so secure, and expose users to serious security risks”, said Apple.

In the report, the company also alleged that Android devices were found to have 15 to 47 times more malwares than iPhone over the past four years. ‘iPhones are safer than Android is a perception that people have in their minds. While the statement is not entirely right but true at some levels. Also, it is considered safer by most cybersecurity researchers.