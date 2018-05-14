Whopping Rs 14,600 off on iPhone 6! Here’s how you can buy at Rs 8,459 on Amazon Summer Sale

iPhone 6 (Reuters).

Amazon Summer Sale is here and customers have a good chance to get their hands on high-end gadgets at whopping discounts. Similar to its rival Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale, Amazon will also end its sale on May 16. One of the most attractive offers during this sale period is on iPhone 6 (32 GB, Space Grey). Priced at Rs 23,999, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,600. This brings out the price Rs 9,399. An additional 10 per cent discount is available for ICICI credit or debit cardholders. However, buyers need to note that the exchange discount will depend upon the device they exchange.

iPhone 6 features a 4.7-inch retina HD display with LED-backlit widescreen. The smartphone comes with 1GB RAM and has 16, 32 and 64 GB variants which are not expandable. As far as cameras are concerned, the iPhone 6 sports 8-megpixel primary camera on the rear and a 1.2-MP front camera.

The Apple smartphone runs on iOS 8.0 and is packed with 1810 mAH non0removable battery. It measures 138.10 x 67.00 x 6.90 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 129.00 grams.

Apple iPhone 6 is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone which accepts a Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G (with for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), NFC, sensors on the phone include compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and barometer.

The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off on May 13 and will be up until May 16. Another interesting offer is on the iPhone SE 32GB which is available at an effective price of Rs. 17,999, down from its original price of Rs. 26,000 as part of the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take another Rs. 11,743 (maximum) off the listed price. The smartphone features a 4-inch Retina Display and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera.