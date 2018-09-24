Whopping! Get 240GB free data with Nokia 5.1 Plus; Rs 1,800 cashback up for grabs – Check how to avail sale offer

Nokia 5.1 Plus was announced earlier this year

Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in India alongside its bigger sibling Nokia 6.1 Plus earlier this year. The price of Nokia 5.1 Plus in India has been unknown until today as HMD Global has listed the smartphone on Flipkart with its pricing and availability details. The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available to buy at Rs 10,999 in India exclusively via Flipkart. At this price point, the smartphone rivals the likes of Redmi 6 and Realme 2.

Flipkart has opened the pre-orders for Nokia 5.1 Plus while the sale starts Monday, October 1. As the launch offer, the Airtel customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 along with 240GB data as a complimentary gift. The additional data will be offered above and over the benefits available under the Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448 recharge plans.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus comes in Black, White, and Blue colours with a glossy finish. The smartphone is a smaller variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass on top. A 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor powers the internals of the Nokia 5.1 Plus paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for expandability via microSD card up to 400GB.

There is a dual camera setup on the Nokia 5.1 Plus comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by a LED flash. There is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the Nokia 5.1 Plus along with USB Type-C. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is backed by a 3060mAh battery under the hood. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others.