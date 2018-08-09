Whopping discount of up to Rs 31,600 on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – How to avail this offer

Samsung Galaxy Note S8. (Reuters)

Amazon has kicked off its ‘The Freedom Sale’ which will go until August 12. During the sale, there are offers of multiple products which include smartphones, gadgets, and home appliances among other attractive deals. One of the most interesting offers is on Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone is priced at Rs 55,900 and the e-tailer is offering up to Rs 17,600 exchange deal. However, the price of the exchange offer is dependent on the device the customer has. There are Rs 4,000 cashback for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders and an extra Rs 10,000 off on exchange. The total discount comes down to up to Rs 31,600.

There is also No Cost EMI available on Bajaj Finserv EMI card and also on other bank cards. It means the total EMI amount a customer pays to the provider is equal to the products price. If the customer opts to pay via BHIM UPI, get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 50. According to Amazon, the cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance with 15 calendar days from purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications:-

The smartphone is powered by 1.7GHz octa-core processor and sports a 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Talking of the camera, the phone packs a 12-megapixel camera on the rear, while it an 8-megapixel camera is installed in front for selfies.

Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 and has a 3300 mAh non-removable battery under the hood. It measures 162.50 x 74.80 x 8.60 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 195.00 grams.

The smartphone is a dual SIM device which supports Nano-SIM in both the slots. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB, OTG, and 3G and 4G.