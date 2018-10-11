Whopping 80GB data with rollover facility! BSNL upgrades this postpaid plan; get unlimited calls, and more

BSNL has upgraded its postpaid plan

BSNL has announced the revision of its popular postpaid plan to offer more benefits to the subscribers. Regarded as a part of the fresh salvo the state-owned telecom company is firing, the Rs 525 postpaid plan has been revamped to give more data on top of the data rollover facility that would allow the subscribers to carry any unused data forward to the next billing cycle.

According to Telecom Talk, the updated benefits under the BSNL Rs 525 postpaid plan are available to the users in the Kolkata circle. However, the report mentions that BSNL may widen the availability of the plan to other circles. The plan now offers 80GB data to the subscriber in a month with data rollover facility of up to 200GB, which means that the maximum data cap for carried forward data is 200GB.

The BSNL Rs 525 postpaid plan comes bundled with unlimited calls to all the circles including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The local and national SMSes are also free up to 100 per day under the plan, however, international SMS are chargeable as Rs 5/SMS.

The 80GB FUP limit will be offered at high speeds to the subscribers. However, the customer will be charged after the exhaustion of the provided data. The telecom operator will ask for a one-time payment of Rs 500 towards the security deposit for local and national services, Rs 2,000 for local, national, and ISD services, and Rs 5,000 for local, national, and international roaming.

The report also mentions that the subscribers will be eligible for the Amazon Prime membership for free under the plan. To recall, BSNL tied up with Amazon to bundle the latter’s Prime membership with its postpaid plans, much like Airtel and Vodafone. The Amazon Prime membership will allow the subscriber to get faster deliveries from Amazon e-commerce platform, watch movies and shows on Prime Video, listen to uninterrupted music on Prime Music, and read e-books for free on Prime Books. It will be valid for one year.