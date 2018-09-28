Whopping 33GB data, unlimited calls and more – Check Idea’s new Rs 149 recharge plan

Idea has launched a new pack

Idea Cellular has come up with a new recharge plan that is targeted at the prepaid users. Although the company has merged its business with Vodafone, it is individually operating with the same brand name. It has launched a new Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack that offers data and voice benefits to the customers for a validity of 28 days.

As per a report by Telecom Talk, the Idea Rs 149 recharge pack comes with 33GB data for 28 days, however, the daily limit is not known. It also mentions that the Idea Cellular customers in the circles of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka among others. We couldn’t independently verify that the plan exists

Apart from the data benefit, the Idea Rs 149 recharge pack bundles unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, in addition to roaming outgoing calls. However, there is a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week for the calls. Moreover, the customer will be able to make calls to 100 unique numbers throughout the validity of the plan. The pack will also get the customer 100 SMSes per day for 28 days.

The Idea Rs 149 recharge pack will take on the Airtel Rs 149 and Jio Rs 149 recharge packs. As opposed to the Idea Rs 149 pack, Airtel gives 1GB data per day, unlimited local, STD, and outgoing roaming calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 28 days. Coming to Jio, the Rs 149 recharge pack provides 1.5GB data per day, which totals to 42GB, in addition to unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea, the entity formed as the merger of Vodafone and Idea, recently announced six new recharge packs in an effort to unify the packs for the customers of both the telecom companies. The new packs start at Rs 45 and go up to Rs 245 for the prepaid customers, offering them talktime and data benefits.