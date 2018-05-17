Whopping 1500 GB internet data per month at amazing speed of 100 mbps – check price and other details

SNL has come out with plans which provide up to 100 Mbps of speed in select circles across India.

There has been a lot of increase in the fibre connectivity in India. While Reliance Jio recently came ahead with its Fiber to the Home or the FTTH technology via JioFiber, the state-run telecom major, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) doesn’t want to lose out on the race. BSNL has come out with plans which provide up to 100 Mbps of speed in select circles across India.

The public sector undertaking in Chennai is coming up with the FTTH plan at Rs 4,999. And for the amount, you would get the FUP to 1500GB at 100Mbps, reports telecomtalk. Once you exhaust the FUP limit, your speed will be decreased to 2Mbps. Other than the data FUP and unlimited internet, you will also be able to enjoy the benefit of one free email ID. With this email ID, you will get 5MB of free space. The telecom major will also provide one free static IP address.

And lastly, the plan also gives free calls within BSNL network, and there won’t be any additional charges for the calls made to BSNL network after the allotted free calls quota.

The rival, Reliance Jio has their JioFiber FTTH services in testing mode in select markets such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Jio plans to make the launch sometime later this year.

Other than the Rs 4,999 FTTH, BSNL has five more FTTH plans in its kitty. The plans from the telco start from Rs 999 to Rs Rs 2999, however, the Rs 4999 is a premium FTTH plan from BSNL. The telco has updated all the major plans with higher FUP and better benefits.

Now, with the Rs 999 FTTH broadband from BSNL in Chennai, you will get speeds of up to 60 Mbps with FUP limit of 250GB. With the Rs 1299, Rs 1699, Rs 1999 and Rs 2999 broadband plans, you will get 80 Mbps broadband speed however, you will get different FUP with different plans. Like, with Rs 1299 FTTH plan you will get 400GB FUP while the Rs 1699 FTTH plan fetches you 550GB FUP. If you opt for Rs 1999 FTTH plan you will get 800 GB limit per month while with Rs 2999 FTTH plans you will get 900GB FUP limit per month.