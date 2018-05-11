Who was Mrinalini Vikram Sarabhai? The Indian classical dancer honoured by Google Doodle

Google on Friday paid tribute to renowned Indian classical dancer, choreographer and instructor, Mrinalini Vikram Sarabhai, through a doodle on her 100th birthday. (Google)

Google on Friday paid tribute to renowned Indian classical dancer, choreographer and instructor, Mrinalini Vikram Sarabhai, through a doodle on her 100th birthday. Sarabhai began her training to be a dancer at a very young age studying both the South Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and the classical dance-drama of Kathakali. Sarabhai swiftly developing her technique, strength and spirit quickly established her career in choreography and teaching. Considered to be a pioneer in classical tradition of dance form, Sarabhai went on to choreograph more than three hundred dance dramas.

Later on, Sarabhai who was born in Kerala founded the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in 1949 with her husband and Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai as she hoped to share her passion for the craft with future generations. Her institute in Ahmedabad is considered to be a leading institute in training different forms of dance, drama, puppetry and music. Sarabhai is known to have instructed over 18,000 students in Bharatanatyam and Kathakali – the two forms of Indian classical dancing. The dance academy eventually became not only a study center for various art forms, but one that wielded the power of arts to bring about positive change to the critical issues facing society.

The Google Doodle, illustrated by Sudeepti Tucker, portrays Sarabhai with her signature parasol standing in the auditorium of that Darpana Academy where her students are seen dancing on stage. Sarabhai, started leaning dance forms during her stay in Switzerland where, she received her first lessons in the Dalcroze school, a Western technique of dance movements. The Indian classical dancer realised her true calling when she moved to Shantiniketan where she educated herself under the guidance of Rabindranath Tagore.

Sarabhai trained herself in the classical dance form of Bharatanatyam under Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai and the classical dance-drama form of Kathakali under the legendary Guru Thakazhi Kunchu Kurup. Mrinalini Sarabhai was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 1965 for her exemplary contribution to Arts form.