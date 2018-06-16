Who was Marga Faulstich? The glass chemist honoured by Google Doodle on her 103rd birth anniversary

Marga Faulstich worked on more 300 types of optical glasses.

Search engine giant Google today honoured Marga Faulstich, the German Glass chemist with a doodle on her 103rd birth anniversary. Born on June 16, 1915, she worked with Scott AG for close to 44 years. She worked on more 300 types of optical glasses during this time.

In 1935, soon after completing her graduation from high school, Faulstich began her training as the graduate assistant at Schott AG. The company was one of the biggest manufacturing company of optical and technical speciality glasses in Europe. She worked on the development of thin films during her early years in the company.

While making progress in her career, Faulstich soon became a technician, then scientific assistant and then finally became a scientist. After her fiancee passed away in the second world war, she started focussing only on her career. She studied chemistry in 1942 while continuing to work with the same company. After working for the company for 44 years, Faulstich retired in 1979. She passed away at the age of 82 on February 1, 1998.

On June 6, Google celebrated the birthday of noted anesthesiologist Virginia Apgar. She was one of the leading figures in anaesthesiology and teratology. She invented the Apgar Score, that helps assess the health of newborn children immediately after birth. She was born on June 7, 1909, and was the youngest of three children to a musical family in New Jersey. Apgar had a keen interest in the science since her childhood and wanted to become a doctor.

She studied chemistry, physiology and zoology, before joining Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Here she was discouraged from following surgery. Apgar asked to join anaesthesiology. In 1937, after completing a residency in surgery, she went on to get certification as an anesthesiologist from Bellevue Hospital in New York.