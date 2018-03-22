Who was Katsuko Saruhashi? The geochemist honoured by Google Doodle today on 98th birth anniversary

Google dedicated its doodle on Katsuko Saruhashi today.

Search engine giant Google today dedicated its doodle to geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi on her 98th birth anniversary. She was born on March 22, 1920, in Tokyo. The Japanese scientists known for her pioneering works inspired many to follow her footsteps. Among her notable works include her experiment on the way nuclear fallout was going in oceans. The scientists had won many awards for her achievements before retirement in the 1980s. She passed away on September 29, 2007, after suffering from pneumonia in Tokyo.

