Who was Hubert Cecil Booth? The British engineer honoured by Google Doodle on 147th birth anniversary

The search engine giant Google today honoured British engineer Hubert Cecil Booth on his 147th birth anniversary with a doodle. Booth is known of inventing one of the first powered vacuum cleaners. Born in England’s Gloucester, he also designed suspension bridges, Ferris wheels and factories. Booth has also worked on the design of engines for Royal Navy ships. He was also offered knighthood which he declined. Booth passed away on January 14 in Croydon, England.

On July 1, Google Doodle honoured German Philosopher Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz on his 372nd birth anniversary. Leibniz has an important place in the history of mathematics and the history of philosophy.

He becamer one of the most well known inventors in mechanical calculators. In philosophy, Leibniz is recgnised mostly for his optimism. He also played an important role to the field of library science. Leibniz wrote a number of books on politics, law, philosophy, theology, history, and philology in numerous languages. He used Latin, French, and German in most books.

Leibniz was born at Saxony’s Leipzig. Leibniz’s father was Friedrich Leibniz and his mother was Catharina Schmuck. He was a Professor of Moral Philosophy at the University of Leipzig. He lost his father when he was six years old.

Earlier on June 29, Google Doodle had honoured great Indian scientist Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis on his 125th birthday. He is well known for the theory of Mahalanobis distance. Mahalanobis was also an applied statistician and was also a member of the first Planning Commission after India’s independence.