Who was Elisa Leonida Zamfirescu? An engineered honoured by Google Doodle today on 131st birth anniversary

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 1:58 AM

Search engine giant Google today honoured Elisa Leonida Zamfirescu.

google doodle, google, doodleElisa’s father Atanase Leonida, was a career officer.

Search engine giant Google today honoured Elisa Leonida Zamfirescu on her 131st birth anniversary. Born on November 10, 1887, in Romania, she was one of the finest female engineers.

Elisa’s father Atanase Leonida, was a career officer. Her mother, Matilda Gill, was the daughter of an engineer. Elisa’s brother was engineer Dimitrie Leonida. In her early days, she was rejected by the School of Bridges and Roads in Bucharest due to prejudices at that time against women in the field of Science.

She was admitted at Royal Academy of Technology Berlin, Charlottenburg in the year 1909. Elisa graduated in 1912, possessing an engineering degree. She is considered the world’s first female engineer, however, Irish engineer Alice Perry graduated in 1906, six years before her.

Elisa worked as an assistant at the Geological Institute of Romania. At the time of World War I, she joined Red Cross. She retired at the age of 75 in 1963. She passed away on November 25, 1973.

On November 5, Google celebrated the birth anniversary of late Greek professor Michael Dertouzos on his 82nd birth anniversary. He was also known as the “pioneer of computer science.”
After his graduation from Athens college, Michael had joined the University of Arkansas on a Fulbright Scholarship. He had also earned a PhD from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and joined as a faculty in 1968.

