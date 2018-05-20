Who was Abraham Ortelius? The cartographer honoured by Google Doodle today

Today’s Google Doodle on Abraham Ortelius.

The search engine giant Google today honoured famous cartographer Abraham Ortelius. He was the man who had published the very first moderen atlas. Abraham was born in Antwerp, in the year 1527, and was raised by his uncle after his father’s death. Initially, he started working as map-engraver in Antwerp, and earned money by trading books and maps. He had also travelled widely across Europe, including with the well known cartographer Gerardus Mercator, who is believed to have encouraged his passion for map-making.

Abrahab, after publishing his first map in the year1564, went on to become foremost cartographers of his time,He was considered as one of the founders of the Netherlands school of cartography. Earlier on May 13, Google honoured Mother’s Day with a Doodle as a tribute to motherhood This year the occasion fall on May 13. The day always reminds us of the bond between a mother and the child. mothers play an important part in the character-building of their children. A mother’s love in for her children is unmatched. A person’s entire life would not be enough to repay.

The doodle depicted a mother dinosaur and her baby walking with a smile . Mother’s Day was pehaps first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis organised a memorial for her mother at St Andrew’s Methodist Church inWest Virginia after her mother passed away three years ago. The International Mother’s Day Shrine is also put up at this place. anna had also campaigned to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. However, the US Congress rejected a proposal to make Mother’s Day an official holiday.