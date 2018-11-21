Who is Abhijit Bose? Appointment of WhatsApp’s India head comes as relief amid mounting pressure from govt

Abhijit Bose is a graduate from Harvard University and Cornell University, holding degrees in MBA and Business of Science

WhatsApp has appointed Abhijit Bose as its India head

Abhijit Bose, the co-founder and CEO of Ezetap, has been named the India Head of WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company has been under pressure by the government to put a mechanism to address the pervasive issue of fake news and fulfil one of the requirements to set up the payments service in India. Bose is serving his notice period at Ezetap and will join WhatsApp early next year. He will be responsible for building the India team, out of California, in Gurugram inside Facebook’s office.

Who is Abhijit Bose?

Abhijit Bose is a graduate from Harvard University and Cornell University, holding degrees in MBA and Business of Science in Mechanical Engineering, respectively. He has over 20 years of experience working at firms such as ngpay, Intuit, Oracle and Siebel. In 2011, he co-founded Ezetap, an electronics payment company that is backed by Venture Capitalists, a top-tier investing company.

What responsibilities will he discharge as WhatsApp India Head?

WhatsApp has been grappling to appease the Indian government over its business in India that is expanding to the payments sector where it will compete with the likes of Paytm, Google Pay, and more. The Facebook-owned company has also been struggling to find a stronghold where it can prove to the government, as well as the users in India, that it is fighting fake news at the grassroots level.

Abhijit Bose will build meaningful partnerships that will facilitate WhatsApp business across the country. He will also serve as the authority for the company’s local corporate presence in India, especially since WhatsApp Pay is yet to formally launch while its beta version is available to the users. WhatsApp also recently appointed Komal Lahiri as the Grievance Officer for the country, as per the guidelines laid down by RBI for the payments service in India.

