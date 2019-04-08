Whizzer – Kylin A-HE03 Earphones: Sharp notes, interesting design

The amount of choice music lovers have in India now is unprecedented. Companies such as Headphone Zone are doing their best in bringing the best audio equipment in the world to Indian customers. Now there is enough range to fulfill any type of music palette. And let me tell you, every person has a different take on what the perfect playback should be and hence there is no one audio profile that fits all users. The latest import from Headphone Zone is the Whizzer Kylin A-HE03 high-resolution set of earphones.

The Whizzer Kylin A-HE03 is not a regular pair of earphones. There are quite a few unique aspects. One, out of the box you have to assemble the earphones, pick your tip and link it to the cable with a two-pin. Then it has a very different looking braided crystal copper cable with a looped end that goes around the ear. Also, since these are powered by triple drivers, the earphones themselves are a bit on the larger, heavier side—that could explain the loop around the ear to hold it in place.

As mentioned, the design is different. But I am not sure it is good. The loop needs to be placed around your ear and the earphones position perfectly for you to enjoy the quality of the Whizzer Kylin A-HE03. For impatient users like me, this can be a bit frustrating. I just need something that can be popped into my ears and the music played. Also, if the earphones are not in the perfect position, you do miss out of the richness of the audio.

But, yes, the audio quality is really rich. The triple drivers do a great job with the high and the mids, and there is a layer of bass that is not overpowering. Some may find this to be a bit partial to treble and may miss the heavy bass. But while the bass may lack a bit of punch, it is by no means missing from action.

The Kylin A-HE03 is perfect for listening to vocal heavy Bollywood numbers, where Arijit can dominate over the music. However, when it comes to a Whiplash OST, which needs a full bodied rendition, I did feel the earphones had a slightly sharp audio profile. Again, just to clarify, these high-resolution earphones are in no way a pushover, it’s just that the audio profile may not be what everyone is happy with.

The Whizzer Kylin A-HE03 is meant purely to enjoy music and hence does not come with a microphone for making calls. Neither is there a remote on the cable.

> Estimated street price: Rs 9,999