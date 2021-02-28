When will Clubhouse be available for Android users? App cofounder spills details

While Clubhouse for Android is confirmed to be in the development stage, there is no clarity on the timeline for testing and release of the application. Image: Reuters

Clubhouse has created a major buzz among the iOS users in the last few months and has become one of the most popular apps. However, the “drop-in audio chat” app Clubhouse which is completely invite-only, is still not available for Android users. However, it looks like Android users will be also able to use the application soon as the app’s cofounder revealed this development to be the “top feature” right now. According to media reports, the cofounder has recently confirmed the development. Last month, the company agreed that the company will be expanding for Android users, but there was no confirmation on when the work will begin. Now, behind the scenes, the company has started working on rolling out the app for Android users and is currently a major priority.

In an interview hosted by CNBC and the New York Times with Bill Gates and Clubhouse cofounder Paul Davidson, Gates said that he prefers Android over an iPhone. He said that since some Android manufacturers offer pre-installed Microsoft software, it is easier for him to work with Android phones. He went on talking about the flexibility of the software connecting up with the operating system. Amid this conversation, Davidson commented that the company is working on an Android version of the app. He added that this is currently a “top feature,” a probable indication of the app expansion to Android users. The expansion is expected to be done on a global scale, like previously mentioned.

While Clubhouse for Android is confirmed to be in the development stage, there is no clarity on the timeline for testing and release of the application.

Meanwhile, the app is invitation-only which means that not everyone can just download and join. Users will have to be invited to use the audio-chat, which was launched last year in April. The app was founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth of Alpha Exploration Co. As of May 2020, the value for the social networking app kept at $100 million and on January 21, 2021, the company’s valuation reached $1 billion.