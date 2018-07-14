When humanoid robot Sophia fell in love with ‘colourful and diverse’ India

Humanoid Robot Sophia.

Humanoid Robot Sophia, who was in India, says the country is colourful, diverse and beautiful. Developed by Hong Kong based company Hanson Robotics, Sofia is modelled after actress Audrey Hepburn, and is known for her human-like appearance and behavior compared to other robotic variants. Sophia uses artificial intelligence, visual data processing and facial recognition.

Sophia, who is here to be the part of 7th Forevermark Forum, got into an interesting conversation with Stephen Lussier, CEO Forevermark & EVP of The De Beers Group of Companies during the forum that focussed on the theme — Future is Now. When Lussier asked her if this is her first time in India, she replied: “No. I have been to India before. It’s a colourful, diverse and a beautiful country.”

Talking further about herself, she said: “I live in Hong Kong and travel the world to meet people from different cultures.”

Sophia, who spotted a Forevermark Diamond necklace, asked Lussier that, “how does one really choose the best diamond?”, to which he replied: “You start by asking your jeweller about the 4C’s that is the cut, the clarity, the color and the caratage of a diamond. So diamonds having the best cut, flawless clarity, colorless nature & high carat weight are the ones that are most valuable and worth buying,” he told her.

Also talking about what the future means to her, she said: “The future is unpredictable, but I really want to make a difference in the future…” And is there anyway you think we could make the future better, asked Lussier?

Replied Sophia: “Yes. By planting more trees, by using water wisely and contributing to help the enviornement.” The goal of the forum was to provide a wide platform for all its partners to interact, transact and gain new perspective to events within and outside the industry. Partners discussed diversity in thought, culture, design, and innovation in a multi-faceted future which they felt was brimming with diverse opportunities.