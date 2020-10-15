When can you pre-order iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini in India

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be up for pre-orders starting October 23.

Apple has revealed pre-order details of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India. The company has put out all the details on its official website. During the launch, Apple had said that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would go on sale in India from October 30, and now pre-orders have been announced. Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be up for pre-orders starting October 23. On the other hand, users can book iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max from November 6.

It is to note that iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders share the timeline with markets in the US, Australia, UK, China, Japan and Germany. However, in these countries, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-booking will be initiated earlier from October 16 whereas the sales will start from October 23. In India, it is still unclear when the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be shipping but it is likely to match the release date set for the US market along with other key markets, which is November 13.

In India, the iPhone 12 mini will be sold at a starting price of Rs 69,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. For the 128GB storage model, iPhone 12 mini will come at Rs 74,900 whereas the 256GB storage variant is available at Rs 84,900.

Apple has priced the iPhone 12 at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB variant. This model also has two other variants- 128GB and 256GB storage models which will be priced at Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900, respectively.

Users can buy iPhone 12 Pro at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. For this amount, they will get a 128GB storage variant. The other variant of 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,29,900. The top end variant of iPhone 12 Pro will come with 512GB storage and is available at Rs 1,49,900. The fourth phone introduced by the company- iPhone 12 Pro Max has a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant. It also has 256GB and 512GB storage options. For these, users will have to pay Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively.