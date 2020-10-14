There is a lot to look forward to for Apple fans and enthusiasts.

iPhone 12 series and HomePod Mini were announced by Apple at its “Hi Speed” fall hardware event last night. While the new iPhones — there are four of those by the way — see Apple join the 5G bandwagon (if you can make use of it in your area) with the HomePod Mini, Cupertino is taking the smart speaker fight to Amazon and Google. It was about time, as some would say.

But regardless, there is a lot to look forward to for Apple fans and enthusiasts — and everybody else who fancies next-generation technology. The iPhone 12 series and HomePod Mini launch also comes just in time for India’s festive season which means potential buyers have a compelling option. They will also technically be the first products to be sold by Apple directly through its newly launched Apple Online Store India. They will be available via other online and offline retail channels as well.

Question is, when can you buy iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and HomePod Mini in India?

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available in India from October 30.

Apple hasn’t confirmed India availability specifics for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max yet. In Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available from November 13. India availability should be around the same time.

HomePod Mini will be available in India from November 16 with pre-orders beginning from November 6.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini and HomePod Mini India prices

iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900 for the base model with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB models of iPhone 12 Mini will cost Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base model with 64GB storage. The 128GB and 256GB models of iPhone 12 will cost Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base model with 128GB storage. The 256GB and 512GB models of iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base model with 128GB storage. The 256GB and 512GB models of iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

HomePod Mini India price has been set at Rs 9,990.