WhatsApp’s new year surprise: Chat app ‘coming’ to Jio Phone rival

WhatsApp is coming to this device this year (Source: Reuters)

On the closing day of 2018, WhatsApp discontinued its official services on Nokia S40 mobile platform. But, that’s just a small portion of smartphones that are in use today and WhatsApp is shifting its focus on the more popular mobile platforms, such as the KaiOS. KaiOS powers the Jio Phone models that topped the feature phone charts last year, contributing to a bigger base of both mobile users and WhatsApp users. Another device that is powered by KaiOS is Nokia 8110 4G, popularly known as ‘Banana Phone’, is now receiving the support for WhatsApp.

KaiOS announced via its Twitter account that “WhatsApp is coming to Nokia 8110 4G.” While WhatsApp has already been available on Nokia 8110 4G in India, the new announcement is for other regions where the phone is available. KaiOS confirmed the development in a reply to a query on Twitter. Nokia 8110 4G was launched in February last year at the Mobile World Congress while its India debut happened in the month of October. It’s the second KaiOS-powered device that was launched in India with the first being the Jio Phone.

The Nokia 8110 4G supports WhatsApp in India, as we mentioned, much like how it has worked on the Nokia S40 devices. The interface is quite similar to WhatsApp for Nokia S40 phones, which is simpler than its Android or iOS counterpart. WhatsApp for KaiOS does not support the Status feature or the calls, however, the users can send texts, images, and videos. It’s currently not known whether WhatsApp will be available via the Nokia Store or as a standalone installable package. In any case, the company is expected to make announcements as and when that happens.

The Nokia 8110 4G is a feature slider phone that runs KaiOS and supports dual SIM cards. It supports a limited number of apps available in the app marketplace. The phone packs a 2.4-inch TFT display with a resolution of 240×320 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is expandable through a microSD card. It has a 2-megapixel camera on the rear accompanied by an LED flash. The Nokia 8110 4G is backed by a 1500mAh battery under the hood.