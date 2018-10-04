WhatsApp’s new PiP Mode feature will change the way you stream videos inside: Everything you should know

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature

WhatsApp has begun rolling out the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on its Android app. The new PiP mode on Android will let the users stream and play the videos from platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram right inside the app, eliminating the inevitable need to jump to the app to play the videos sent by your friends.

The support for streamable videos in the PiP mode on WhatsApp is available for the beta users as of now. The WhatsApp beta version 2.18.301 brings the PiP mode wherein the videos are streamed inside the app. This feature has been available to the WhatsApp iOS users for quite a while and its arrival on the Android will bring some relief to the users.

In order to get the PiP mode on WhatsApp, you need to be a beta user, which you can become by enrolling yourself into the beta programme. Simply go to WhatsApp’s listing in Google Play store and tap Join Programme. In a matter of few minutes, you’ll start seeing the confirmation message under the listing telling you about your beta status. Now, all you need to do is simply update WhatsApp to the version 2.18.301.

All the videos that you or your friends share via social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, as well as YouTube, will be available to stream inside the app. Just tap on the video thumbnail and a PiP frame will pop out on the screen that can be moved around the chat screen. If you exit the chat or WhatsApp, the PiP mode disappears, which is not what happens on its iOS counterpart.

WhatsApp has not officially said anything about the feature and it’s currently unknown when the PiP mode feature will roll out in the stable channel. Hopefully, the issue with the PiP mode available only in the chat screen will be solved in the stable version.