WhatsApp introduces important security features; Here’s how to activate



WhatsApp has rolled out a crucial security feature, which will let you block other people with access to your phone, from reading your messages.

Launched last week, this is how you can enable it on the iPhone. To enable the said feature, users must make sure that they have the latest version of the messaging service. Users could check the same by tapping on “settings” and going to “help” option. A screen can be seen below with the version listed on the top – make sure that you have version 2.19.20.

However, it must be noted that the additional security feature for Android devices is under development and should be rolled out soon. So far, WhatsApp has only allowed this security feature on Apple devices.

In case, you don’t have the desired version, go to the iOS App Store and update. You will be able to see the version number below “What’s New” in the App store.

After you have the latest version of Whatsapp, open the app and go to settings. Tap on the “account” menu option, then go to “privacy” on the new menu.

READ ALSO | Jeff Bezos’ blackmail charges: Amazon founder mulls options; Enquirer publisher on the defensive

Apple users must note that the type of iPhone will determine how users unlock their WhatsApp with iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR showing “Face ID” while phones with fingerprint scanner showing “Touch ID”.

The desired setting can be found in “screen lock”. Users must note that it is by default toggled off, so it has to be switched on.

As soon as you are done with it, a new set of options. Users can either have WhatsApp lock as soon as they open a different app, or they may choose different times. Be sure that you choose wisely as selecting “immediately” might become tedious as users will have to unlock WhatsApp every time they open a new app. Picking the longer duration will let you have some more time before you have to authenticate the app again.

This additional authentication is especially useful for people who are allowing other people use their device but do not wish anyone seeing their messages.

With the authentication feature switched on, users can enable other people to access their phone without them reading the WhatsApp messages on the phone.