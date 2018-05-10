WhatsApp’s infamous ‘Black Dot’ message bug may have hit iOS devices: Here’s how you can protect your device

The problematic ‘Black Dot’ has now made its way to iOS devices affecting iOS 11.3, iOS 11.4 Beta. (Image Credit: YouTube/EverythingApplePro)

WhatsApp was left crippled after an infamous ‘Black Dot’ message went viral last week. This bug caused the messaging app to crash and users had to force stop the app and then restart their Android device to make things work fine again. The problematic ‘Black Dot’ has now made its way to iOS devices affecting iOS 11.3, iOS 11.4 Beta. A video for the same has popped up that shows how the ‘Black Dot’ has crashed the Apple iPhone X.

A popular YouTube channel, named EverythingApplePro, shows the details about the ‘black dot’ bug. This happens when an iOS user receives the conspicuous black dot message. The video details that after receiving a large number of the same message, the device slows down considerably.

What is the Black Dot bug?

The troublesome ‘Black Dot’on Android has caused a lot of menaces, however, the prime cause of this bug is pegged to be the number of Unicode characters. These characters are hidden in the strings. This impacts the text processing engine which leads to freezing or crashing of the device. In addition to iOS devices, the bug is also expected to affect an array of devices which run on macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

WATCH VIDEO

How to protect your device after receiving the ‘Black dot’ bug message

To avoid the ordeal, you are advised to force-quit the Messages app on the device where the message has been received. After that, open the New Message screen via quick action on your iPhone or iPad. You can do this by long-pressing the Messages app. Now, users affected by the ‘Black Dot’ bug message will be able to delete the conversation thread.

There is another way to delete the message. You can head to another iCloud synced device and then delete the message from that device there.

It is expected that Apple may release a fix for the issue. There is another way where you can avoid the black dot bug. You can not open the message which contains the infamous black dot character.

This is not the first time when Apple devices have encountered a ‘bug’ issue. In the past few months, a Telugu character caused a lot of iOS devices to shut down. This was, however, fixed via iOS 11.2.6 update. Back in January last year, a three-symbol rainbow message popped up crashing a lot of iPhones that were running iOS 8 and above.