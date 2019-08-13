WhatsApp’s fingerprint feature now available: How to secure your chats

Once users activate the Fingerprint lock feature then they will have to authenticate it by putting their finger n the scanner.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for its Android beta users. According to a report, the Facebook-owned messaging app has finally released the fingerprint lock feature in the latest Beta version of the Android app. The feature has reached the beta users after it was spotted as a hidden feature few weeks back. It is being reported that there are many other features along with this that WhatsApp is working on currently. However, it’s important to note that WhatsApp has already released this update for its iOS beta users and launch for all iPhone users may be under progress.

A report by WABetaInfo, the feature is available for all Android beta users who are currently using version 2.19.221 of the app. It further add that beta users can double-check the version by clicking App info which can be found under “Help” which will be available in the settings icon. Android users who are not using this version of the app will have to upgrade their app by going to the Google Play Store. But if you still are unable to find the feature then it is suggested that you delete your app and reinstall it. After that, you will have to go to the “Privacy” section where you will see the “Account” option and then you will be able to activate the feature.

Once users activate the Fingerprint lock feature then they will have to authenticate it by putting their finger on the scanner. Another important feature about this upgrade is that it will users will be able to hide the text of a new message that they receive. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world and has a user base of over 500 million daily users.