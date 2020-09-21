WhatsApp working simultaneously on multiple devices will be a reality soon

With the introduction of new features, the users can use up to four devices at the same time.

Among many features, WhatsApp is working on one of the biggest feature updates for its platform. Soon, the company will finish working on the multiple device feature and introduce it for beta users. WhatsApp has been working on developing multiple device features for months now and according to reports, the company is in the final stages of finishing the feature. There are some new aspects that have been spotted on the backend of the beta version of the application and once ready, beta users will be able to access it. After that, the feature can be functionally tested.

A report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, beta users will be able to use the multiple device feature in a short time. Some new features have been spotted on the desktop client of WhatsApp as well as the Android version of the app, according to the report. It is to note that with the introduction of multiple device feature users will be able to access their WhatsApp account on multiple devices independently. So far, users have to link their phone to desktop in order to access WhatsApp web.

With the introduction of new features, the users can use up to four devices at the same time. The feature will be rolled out for the stable version, once it runs smoothly on the beta version.

Earlier, it was reported that the company will be calling the feature ‘Linked Devices’. The new feature is expected to be accessed through a three dots icon which will be present on the top right of the screen. This is expected to allow users to access a WhatsApp account on multiple devices. The idea is that users will not have to log out of one account to use another, which is not the case as of now. The feature will be able to sync data across devices that will allow seamless accessibility.