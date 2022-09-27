WhatsApp working on separate video and photo buttons in camera

WhatsApp is working on a new camera mode functionality that will help users easily switch between two camera modes in the app. Tipster WaBetaInfo, in the Android 2.22.21.8 beta version, has spotted a new functionality in works in the app’s camera that adds two new buttons to let users switch the camera mode from photo to video and vice versa.

WhatsApp currently does not have separate buttons for the two modes. You need to tap and hold the camera button to record a video. The new feature changes this by making video recording possible by simply switching to the video mode. The feature at the moment is under development and could be released for all in a future update. However, some of the beta testers who are using the above-mentioned version of app can see these buttons.

WhatsApp has also announced the roll out of chat links feature that will let users start a call with just one tap. To use the feature, user needs to go to the Calls tab in the app. Click on ‘Create call link’. This links cannot only be shared with contact but also forwarded to numbers that are not on your contacts to allow them to join the call.

There are several other updates also expected to come from the app. WhatsApp is testing to add up to 32 participants in an end-to-end encrypted group video call. It currently allows up to 8 participants.

The chat app is also working on companion mode and DND API for missed calls for Android users. The companion mode allows user to access the same chat account on different devices by adding a companion device with their primary phone. The second feature is Do Not Disturb API which will tell user that they’ve missed a call because their DND was left on. However, the feature is currently not available, event to beta testers so there’s no news on the rollout timeline.

