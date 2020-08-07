WhatsApp working on picture-in-picture mode support for ShareChat videos; chat-based wallpapers on the cards too

The feature will be enabled in the latest beta versions.

WhatsApp is likely to introduce ShareChat video support for all beta users on iOS and Android. The company has decided to provide WhatsApp v2.20.81.3 beta for iOS and WhatsApp v2.20.197.7 beta for Android users an option to watch ShareChat videos in-app via a floating video which is quite similar to YouTube and Facebook video links shared on the app, according to a report by WABetainfo. The report said that messaging app company is also working to enable customised wallpapers too for different chats.

According to the report, the feature will be enabled in the latest beta versions. It said that feature is currently not available for everyone, but will soon be introduced to beta users. The support will allow users to view and play ShareChat videos within the application. Once played, the video will start playing in picture-in-picture mode within the chat where it has been sent.

Another feature, the company is working on is the introduction of wallpaper customisation for multiple chats. Currently, users can select one wallpaper that will be applicable for all chat backgrounds. However, with the new feature, WhatsApp will allow users to select a particular wallpaper for a particular chat. The new multi-wallpaper feature, as per the report, is under development and will be there in the future updates.

It is to note that when users will switch system themes, they can choose different wallpapers. Apart from this, the brightness of the wallpapers can also be adjusted accordingly. While the report highlighted the feature to be present in future updates, there is no clarity as to when the company will roll out this feature for all users on stable version.

Moreover, with the new beta version, the company is also updating its localisations regarding end-to-end encryption which will mention the status updates. Some general bug fixes are also being brought by the company.