WhatsApp working on multiple devices simultaneously will be a reality soon; here’s what it means for users

WhatsApp web is the closest to a multi-device feature so far available.

WhatsApp multi-device functionality soon? According to WABetaInfo, which tracks all the developments in the instant messenger, WhatsApp is now internally conducting some important tests for the feature which could allow consumers to use WhatsApp from multiple devices simultaneously using the same number. In a tweet last week, the tracker said that the feature is not available yet, and nor is there any timeline regarding the future of the feature. However, it said that the fact that Facebook-owner platform has decided to conduct tests for the feature is a positive move in itself.

The feature is a long-standing demand from WhatsApp users since it would allow a person to access the same WhatsApp chat from different devices and also make the switch between phones, and moreover, between different OS platforms much easier, at least in theory. While WhatsApp web is the closest to a multi-device feature so far available, it still needs the user to have their phone connected to the internet and having battery for the WhatsApp Web to function properly. Moreover, if a user were to lose a part of their WhatsApp data due to the phone crashing or while changing phones, the lost messages would also not be available on WhatsApp web. But, so far there is no update on how this feature will work.

According to WABetaInfo, in the future, WhatsApp could give the users a “device list” which would show all the devices linked to the user’s WhatsApp account.

Apart from this, it seems like WhatsApp is also working on making this feature available on iPad with an official release for the platform. So far, iPad does not have an official WhatsApp, and the only way to use the instant messaging platform on the device is in conjunction with the iPhone and by launching the platform on the browser. However, on April 9, the WhatsApp tracker said that the iPad app for WhatsApp is available and is under development at the moment. The tracker said that once the app is downloaded via iPad, its interface is similar to that of Facebook Messenger.