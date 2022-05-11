WhatsApp working on Message Timer feature for existing chats, redesigned security page for desktop client: Report

WhatsApp is working on making a message timer feature available with existing chats and not just new chats and re-design the security page with the latest build of the WhatsApp Desktop beta. A redesigned security page has already been in works for the WhatsApp Android version.



At present users can create new individual chats with the message timer feature turned on by default but with new development in works currently. for android beta, users will be able to send their old conservations on a timer. WhatsApp features tracker WABetainfo reports WhatsApp is working on a new beta build for its Android app with the version number 2.22.11.11. Those who have registered for the Beta program will soon get the update.



With the new option users will be able to select and activate the message timer on multiple existing chats at the same time as keeping new individual chats on disappearing messages mode. WhatsApp users will get the option to choose from a duration of 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Once activated the selected chats will start receiving messages that disappear. in between 24 hours to 90 days depending on the option chosen.



This feature is currently only available on the beta build, WhatsApp has not announced when it might see a wider release. to all stable versions both Android and iOS.



WhatsApp is also testing out new designs for beta build or the WhatsApp Desktop client. It is reportedly redesigning the security page of the desktop app, that will inform users regarding the various aspects of the app that are covered by secured end-to-end encryption. These will include text/ voice messages, location sharing, audio/ video calls, shared photos, videos, documents and status updates. The new design might be available in a future update.