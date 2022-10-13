WhatsApp working on increasing the chat bubble reactions from three to four: Report

WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp update-sharing website has announced a minor update for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.12 update. The company is working on increasing the number of reactions from three to four that show up within chat bubbles in a group chat.

WhatsApp new feature (Photo Credis: WaBetaInfo)

It has been mentioned that the ability to view four reactions is only available to some beta testers and there’s nothing confirmed on its availability for stable versions.

Other than this update, WhatsApp is also working on increasing the number of group participant limit to 1024. It was recently increased from 256 to 512 by the chat company. It seems like the company is yet again working on increasing the limit to allow users to create even larger groups.

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a subscription plan for businesses on the messaging app, known as WhatsApp Premium. It was first announced by WaBetaInfo earlier this year. As per WaBetaInfo, it will be an optional premium plan which will be available for certain business accounts. Users will easily be able to join this plan by heading over to Settings and a new section called “WhatsApp Premium” will be visible. The business version of the app has been in focus lately. To improve the functionality and user experience of its business version, WhatsApp recently replaced the camera tab on the business version with a new business tools tab. It is available to select businesses for now. The tab basically allows users to access all business tools without opening WhatsApp Settings. This feature is currently available to only a few WhatsApp Business beta users. Being a business version app, it will only be rolling out to the Business app and not to the consumer version.

