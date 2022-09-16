WhatsApp working on feature to allow users to export, import chat backups offline: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new update wherein Android users will be able to export and import their chat backups offline from Google Drive. According to WaBetaInfo, a website that tracks all the WhatsApp update, the chat app is working on the ability to import a backup, for a future update of the app. The backup will include your entire chats, images and other media files shared on the app.

A screenshot shared by the website shows a new option of “import” when trying to log into WhatsApp from a different device or the same one in case the app is reinstalled. It will let you import the exported backup.

The feature was first spotted by the website earlier in June this year and is expected to roll out for beta testing soon. However, there is no exact date for the rollout announced yet.

The new WhatsApp feature will be useful to users who do not have an internet connection or high internet speed. The app will automatically create a local back up of your chats which can be used to export or backup to import the chat later. WhatsApp currently does not give the option to import local backup data. With the new update, the app will allow its users to import a backup from the Google account which is linked to the device.

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature update via the Google Play Beta Program which brings the version to 2.22.20.10. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo includes a screenshot where users will be able to log into WhatsApp from a different device. They will easily be able to import that exported backup using the option “import”.

The website also mentioned that a feature of import and export of backup is currently under development. At the moment, this feature is not ready to be released to beta testers and neither the launch date has been confirmed. There’s also no clarity on if the feature will be available for iOS users.

