WhatsApp working on DND for Missed call feature, here’s how it will work

WhatsApp is said to be working on a new feature similar that will apprise users of missed calls when the phone is in Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. The chat app is said to bring a new Do Not Disturb API that will detect whether the phone is in put in DND mode and inform users of missed WhatsApp calls during that time.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new iOS 15 API will tell you when and whose WhatsApp call you’ve missed while the phone was kept in DND mode. This API will add to WhatsApp the ability to detect when DND is enabled on WhatsApp beta for iOS users.

If rumours are to be believed, the feature will first be rolled out to WhatsApp Business users on their iPhones.

As can be seen from the screenshot, a new label will show up for missed calls during DND mode. Users will see a label reading “Silenced by Do Not Disturb” below the calls in the WhatsApp call history for those that were silenced due to DND. WaBetaInfo further informs that this information is not shared with WhatsApp or the caller. It is only saved in the local database of the app. Also, to use this feature you should have your WhatsApp on at least iOS 15 since this is an iOS 15 API. This feature is useful in the time when users have to attend meetings, are driving or sleeping. WABetaInfo has also confirmed that the new API will start rolling out this week.

WhatsApp recently also rolled out the ability to send ‘Disappearing Messages’ to all personal WhatsApp chats. On enabling the disappearing messaging option, the user will be able to set messages for 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days after the time they have been sent.

ALSO READ| iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on: A bitter pill for Android brands to swallow?