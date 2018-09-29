WhatsApp working on ads for Status feature on iOS – What you should know

The Status feature on WhatsApp is similar to stories on Instagram. (Source: IE)

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on adding advertisements to the Status feature. This feature on WhatsApp is similar to stories on Instagram and the messaging app plans to implement the ads on the iOS version for now. The development was reported by WABetaInfo, which is known for its reliable information when it comes to upcoming features on the platform. This also comes after an interview by WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton who had left the company earlier this year.

In an interview to Forbes, Acton had admitted that that advertising doesn’t make him happy. “Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy,” he had said while adding that WhatsApp’s motto of no ads, no games was in direct contrast to Facebook which depends on ads for its revenue.

Brian Acton had co-founded the company with Jan Koum who had also left it recently as the two were unhappy with Facebook’s push on advertising for the messaging app.

And I want to add: WhatsApp is already working to implement ads in the iOS app. https://t.co/eL55pu1kFR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 27, 2018

So far, the app has remained advertisement-free but a recent tweet by Alex Stamos, Chief Security Officer at Facebook further confirms the fact that ads might come to WhatsApp very soon. “…Eventually, WhatsApp is going to need to generate revenue… This could come from directly charging for the service, it could come from advertising, it could come from a WeChat-like services play. This first is very hard across countries, the latter two are complicated by E2E,” he had tweeted.

WhatsApp feature had recently hit 450 million Daily Active User (DAU) mark as announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the F8 developer conference in May this year.

The other way through which the company is planning to generate revenue is WhatsApp for Business. It had announced last month that it would charge a fee from companies for late replies to customers and for sending notifications.