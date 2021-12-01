WhatsApp Windows app gets new features with first beta update: Details

The universal windows platform-based app can sync in the background and receive notifications even when it is not running

WhatsApp has rolled out the first beta update for the new Windows app with fixes and stability improvements, according to a new report. The Windows app that looks like the web version of WhatsApp went live recently.

WhatsApp Windows app beta update: What’s new?

The universal windows platform-based app can sync in the background and receive notifications even when it is not running. As per WABetaInfo, the app had introduced a feedback button on the left corner to seek inputs from users in the previous version. But after the recent update, the current version shows a message to encourage users for giving feedback.

“We’d like to know your thoughts about this app. Please provide feedback by using the button located at the bottom left” the message reads.

The major update was done after users complained of glitches while scrolling down conversations or accessing the settings. However, the issue was still not fixed.

Other features that the Facebook-backed messaging platform has started to roll out for its web users are how to quickly create a sticker from an image within the platform without using any third-party apps. The platform also offers editing tools like Emoji, Outline, sticker, Paint and Crop, Text. That allows users to modify images. Earlier users used third-party apps to create images and stickers.

These features are used in the WhatsApp web and there is no clarification as of now if they will be provided on other platforms as well.