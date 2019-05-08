WhatsApp will stop working on this platform by December: What you should know

WhatsApp has been practically pushing back the end of support on old mobile operating systems. It has, in the past, removed support on its marquee app from platforms including Nokia S40, BlackBerry OS, and more. The Facebook-owned company is now pulling the plug on its apps on Windows Phone OS, as mentioned in the updated mobile device support page. The end of support on Windows Phone encompasses all the versions including the Windows 10 Mobile and comes into effect on December 31, 2019.

While WhatsApp app on the forlorn Windows Phone platforms will cease to get the official support, the company could be working on a Universal Windows Platform, also called the UWP. According to WABetaInfo, UWP is in development but there are no concrete details such as what exactly will this platform do or if it will be manifested into an app that will be universally adopted by forthcoming Windows mobile platforms, in addition to Windows for PC.

According to Gadgets 360, citing a WhatsApp spokesperson, WhatsApp will issue the last update for Windows Phone in June. It is not clear what features or patches will be on board with this update but this could be the final nail in the coffin for Windows Phone platform. In December last year, WhatsApp announced that it will rule out Windows Phone altogether from its list of supported mobile platforms. Windows 10 Mobile is the last update to the ill-fated mobile OS that has not been able to keep up with Android and iOS, forcing Microsoft to shift gears to its other products.

The last rumours on Windows Phone tipped a Surface Phone but it has been more than a year since the breakout. Microsoft has been mum on what it is planning to do with Windows 10 Mobile that is still running on a negligibly small chunk of phones. But for now, WhatsApp seems to be done with Microsoft’s mobile OS.