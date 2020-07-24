WhatsApp will soon let you use same account to chat on multiple devices and here’s what it could look like

It is also expected that the ‘Linked Devices’ feature will be able to sync data across devices that will allow seamless accessibility.

Messaging application WhatsApp has been working on multiple device support for a while now though it is yet to confirm the same. We know that such a feature is in development through its beta updates, and again, another beta update has dropped major clues about it leading us to believe WhatsApp may roll it out soon.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new update- WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android has given a glimpse of two features that include advanced search and multiple device support.

The company has reportedly been working on the ability that will allow one account to run on multiple devices. The report said that the latest beta update indicates how the user interface (UI) will look like or what it can be called. The work for advanced search mode has been going on for a while now and the new beta has shown some UI improvements that WhatsApp has made for the feature.

Furthermore, the report while digging into WhatsApp v2.20.196.8 beta for Android noted that the company may be working on the rumoured multiple device feature and it is actively working to create the UI for this multiple device feature. The company is likely to call it ‘Linked Devices’. The new feature is expected to be accessed via a three dots icon present on the top right of the screen. It is likely that the feature here will allow users to access a WhatsApp account on multiple devices. The idea is that users will not have to log out of one account to use another, which is not the case as of now. WhatsApp may also permit four devices to sync at the same time, the report said.

It is also expected that the ‘Linked Devices’ feature will be able to sync data across devices that will allow seamless accessibility. Users, through the Linked Devices section, will be able to add a new device.