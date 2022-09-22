WhatsApp will soon let you share voice notes in Status.

WhatsApp introduced the Status feature in 2017. Much like Snapchat or Facebook Stories, WhatsApp Status lets you share texts, photos and videos for 24 hours. The company is now said to be working on another update for this feature that will let you share voice notes as Status.

According to WaBetaInfo, the website that follows WhatsApp updates, the chat company gave a glimpse of the feature in its beta build for Android 2.22.21.5 update.

The interface of the voice note feature is expected to be similar to the text status composer. The website has shared a screenshot of the feature that shows the ability to record voice notes has been added to the text status composer interface itself. In simpler words, you won’t have to follow any other steps or do anything extra here. Once the feature is live, you simply have to go to the Status section, tap on the pen for text status and you will find a mic icon for recording voice notes.

According to the website, WhatsApp will also let you choose a background colour for the voice note and it will show up as a message bubble. It reports that the voice note will automatically be played every time the voice status update is opened. WhatsApp initially may allow you to upload a voice note for up to 30 seconds.

This feature is currently under development so we don’t know when it can be rolled out to beta users. WhatsApp is also said to be working on the avatar feature and its personalised sticker packs. WhatsApp is reportedly working on the ability to let people use an avatar during video calls for a long time and in its related update, we know that WhatsApp will automatically create your sticker pack based on your configured avatar within the app settings.

