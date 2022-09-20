WhatsApp will soon let you share documents with caption in chats

After allowing users to share large files directly on WhatsApp, the Meta company is now said to be working on a new feature that will let users add caption to the document they send to their contacts.

According to WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp update tracking website, the chat company is silently working on this small but significant update that will help easily find the shared documents in chats using the search option in the app. The new feature will add the ability to attach a caption when sharing a document on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp currently offers this ability only for the photos, videos and GIFs shared on its platform. The new update when goes live will add an ability to write a caption for the documents that are shared in the chat.

“Thanks to this feature, users can find their documents quickly if they remember the caption since it will be possible to search for documents by entering the caption within the search text field,” mentions the website.

WhatsApp alongside is also working on its edit message feature. Expected to be called as Edit Message, the feature will help in fixing spelling or grammar errors that happen when messages are sent in a rush. The feature was spotted by WaBetaInfo in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.12 build. It is yet to roll out to the beta testers.

WhatsApp enjoys a large userbase of nearly 2 billion which is why it is thick and fast with its updates. The chat company is said to be working on host of new features that will change the way we use app in future. For starters, WhatsApp will let you hide your online status from those you want to. While the feature is yet to come to all, it will allow you to dodge those annoying random texts that come when someone sees you online. WhatsApp now lets you silently exit a group without making a scene out of it. The chat company is working on the ability to add polls in app and also Communities feature that will let user to organize and bring related groups together under one umbrella and more.