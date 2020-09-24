WhatsApp will soon let you send Snapchat-like self-destructing texts, images and videos

Expiring Media feature is currently in the latest beta application on Android.

One of the long awaited features that involves usage of self-destructing texts, images and videos is likely to become a reality soon. WhatsApp may soon bring out the Snapchat-like feature where messages will be destroyed after they have been read. Same goes for videos and photos as well. According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetainfo, the new addition of self-destructing videos, photos will be introduced as “Expiring Media”. The company is already in the works with the “Expiring Messages” feature and the “Expiring Media” feature will be an extension to it.

This means that WhatsApp users will now have an option to send whatever they want to send in the form of a self-destructing message. As soon as the media is checked by the recipient, the photos/ videos will manage. However, this feature is not to be confused with the current delete option WhatsApp offers its users. Usually, when a user opts “Delete for Everyone” feature for deleting the message, the message is replaced with”This media is expired.” But in the case of self-destructing messages, they will simply vanish after content is viewed. The format of the message is expected to be in such a way that the recipient will be able to know that the media is going to expire. The company has not included any option to set a timer for self-destructing messages as of now, the report said.

It is to note that the Expiring Media feature is currently in the latest beta application on Android and it is likely that it will undergo various changes prior to its roll out for all users. Also, there is no way to track if the recipient took a screenshot of the self-destructing media.

Meanwhile, the company is also gearing up for bringing its biggest update which will be multi-device support. The feature is said to be in the final stage of development and once it is launched, it will let the users run their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices simultaneously.