WhatsApp will soon let you mute videos before sharing them, multi-device support also in works

WhatsApp likely to roll new feature to mute videos before sharing (Reuters Image)

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that will enable users to mute a video or a clip before sending it to another user on their contact list. What can be seen as a move to reaffirm its privacy standards that received quite a backlash after it tweaked its policy early this year, WhatsApp now is testing the feature with its latest version of the beta – 2.21.3.13 users. The feature is likely to be rolled out for all its users after receiving feedback about any issues or bugs while accessing it to edit videos.

WhatsApp beta users who are on version 2.21.3.13 will be receiving a feature of Mute videos that will allow them to remove the sound of a video clip before sharing it with their contact. The mute options will be there in its video-editing screen along with text edit, emoji features. It will come in the form of a volume icon that the users have to tap to mute the video, says a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo. It is, however, unclear, when this feature will be made available for the rest of the users in its stable version.

Recently WhatsApp was testing its multi-device support feature that will allow users to allow using the social messaging app from multiple smartphones. Currently, WhatsApp has been limited to usage on a single device. One can access it from another device through WhatsApp web support but that is only when the primary device has internet support and authenticates the other device with a code scan. WhatsApp 2.21.1.1 beta for Android. Users received a notification regarding the same.

WhatsApp earlier this year witnessed a fall in the number of subscribers after many switched to other messaging apps like Telegram, Signal after the Facebook-backed company changed its privacy norms and made it mandatory for users to accept its new policy for continued access to their accounts though this has since been stalled until May. Telegram became the most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021 and WhatsApp slid to the fifth position from third.