WhatsApp will soon let you find local stores, groceries, restaurants and more; Details

Meta owned WhatsApp will soon bring a new feature that will help users find nearby businesses from the app itself. There will be an additional option in the search menu “Businesses Nearby” that will help users search directly for nearby food outlets, restaurants, groceries, apparels and clothing stores etc. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp, has previously confirmed that the instant messaging app was working on such a feature.

WhatsApp Businesses Nearby feature: Details

WhatsApp feature tracker website WABetaInfo has spotted the feature in beta software for the app on Android. As per the report, WhatsApp will soon have a new section called Businesses Nearby wherein users will be able to search for something. WhatsApp will also give users the option to filter options per category.

When will the new feature roll out for users?

The new feature has so far been released for some people in Sao Paulo. It will soon be available to both iOS and Android users. The date is however yet to be ascertained as the feature is currently under development.

