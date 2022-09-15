WhatsApp will soon let you create polls in chat

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you conduct polls in the app. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all WhatsApp-related update, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will add the ability to create polls. User will be able to add up to 12 options in the poll but this value can change in future.

The website informs that the new feature will allow participants to share polls with other members of the group. The entry point has been created for the poll. According to the screenshot shared by the website, the poll option will appear in the chat action sheet wherein you find all other media sharing options. Reportedly, the new feature will also show up for WhatsApp beta on desktop and iOS in near future. The poll feature is currently showing up in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.20.11.

WhatsApp is also said to submit a new stable update for iOS with the build number 22.19.75. The chat app is releasing the ability to undo “delete for me” for a few seconds for the iPhone users. The new WhatsApp update for iOS now makes it easy to undo the delete for me action to restore the deleted message. The feature comes handy in case you want to delete a message for everyone but mistakenly tap “delete for me”. The new option shows up only when delete for me action has been performed. It doesn’t appear when you use delete for everyone.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on the ability to import a backup. “We don’t know why WhatsApp has decided to create another option to restore a backup, but it may be useful when you don’t have a Wi-Fi connection and a local backup that has automatically been created by WhatsApp so you can export a backup to import it later,” reads the WaBetaInfo report.