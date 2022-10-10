WhatsApp will soon let you create larger chat group with up to 1024 participants

WhatsApp in May this year increase the number of participants that can be added in a group to 512. It was previously 256 members. It looks like the chat company is once again planning to increase this limit to let users create larger chat groups.

According to a report from WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on to increase the group limit again by supporting groups up to 1024 people. The report says that this feature currently is limited to select beta testers.

To check if the feature is available for your account, open your WhatsApp and try to create a group or to add new participants to an existing one. You will be able to see the configured limit for your account in this section.

“If you still see “512”, don’t worry: since it is a small test as happened in Argentina with the feature that lets share media files up to 2GB in size, it might take a while before reaching all other WhatsApp account, so nothing is wrong with your account,” states the report.

WhatsApp is reportedly also developing new tools for better management of such large groups. The chat company is said to be working on list of pending participants and approval system within the app.

WaBetainfo informs that list of pending participants right within group info which will only be visible to group admins. They can see a list of pending participants and accordingly approve them as members.

WhatsApp is thick and fast with its updates. The chat app has recently initiated a call links feature in the app that will let users create a call link under the Calls tab. Much similar to the Google Meets or Zoom call, the feature lets use create a sharable link for call that can be shared with friends and family for a group video call.