WhatsApp will soon ‘indicate’ when your calls, status are end-to-end encrypted

End-to-end encryption protects communications so that only sender and recipient are able to see the messages.

WhatsApp new feature spotted

WhatsApp users will soon find visual indicators as proof of end-to-end encryption of their calls and status. The indicators were spotted on the app’s Call and Status screen on the iOS version of WhatsApp. Users will be informed that their calls are protected by encryption while for status, a message on the screen confirms the same.



WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo spotted these indicators on the iOS version of WhatsApp. Users won’t be able to see it at the moment as it is still under work. A screenshot shared by WhatsApp feature tracker shows that the message reads as “Your personal calls are end-to-end encrypted” on the Calls screen, under the call list. Similarly, the Status screen shows the words “Your status is end-to-end encrypted”



End-to-end encryption protects communications so that only sender and recipient are able to see the messages. Signal, considered for its gold standards for secure messaging and WhatsApp share the same encryption technology. Signal turned on always-on end-to-end encryption for all chats for its one-billion user base back in 2016. Unlike Signal, WhatsApp shares some information about users with parent company Meta basis of usage, such as with business accounts.



As of now WhatsApp informs users that their chats are protected by end-to-end encryption when one starts a new conversation. The new indicators that say even the calls and status are also end-to-end encrypted will be rolled out to beta and other stable versions of the app soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.