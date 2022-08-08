WhatsApp will soon better notify you when someone leaves a group chat, says new report

In a major development, members and group managers of the WhatsApp iPhone beta 22.16.0.75 version can now see who has left the group or been removed from it within the past 60 days, as per a new report. WhatsApp is said to have added a new option to the group information page that allows users to see past participants. This new option is present under “See Past Participants” under the list of current participants on the “Group information” page, according to a new WABetaInfo report.

A new search box has also been added to the group discussion’s list of banned users, which can be useful for those who tend to leave the group frequently. This feature could also be beneficial for small businesses that use the app for internal communication.

The system that was used to notify the group members when a participant is removed or leaves the group is being replaced with a new one that only allows administrators to be notified via in-chat. This new feature could help in improving the moderation process. The names of the individuals who left the group will only be shown in the list of past participants.

The new feature is expected to be released for desktop and Android users as soon as possible. According to a report by Mashable, the feature has already started to roll out to iOS users who are part of WhatsApp TestFlight. The company also launched Communities, a new feature that allows users to connect with people who share their interests. It can increase the number of participants in a group discussion from 100 to 500, the report said.

The users and administrators of WhatsApp reportedly want to keep track of the individuals who have left the group in the past couple of days. Since the app is currently in beta testing, users won’t have to rely on their intuitions to find out who has left the group.

Moreover, some beta testers of WhatsApp are also starting to receive status updates that feature eight different emoticons. These include a smiling face, a face with tears of joy, a crying face, a folded hand, a party-popper, and a hundred points.