WhatsApp will soon allow iPhone users to search messages by date: Report

WhatsApp keeps bringing in new features to maintain the abuzz on its platform. The chat app is used by millions of people and serves as one of the major communication platforms in our daily life. From office to home, everyday hundreds and hundreds of texts are exchanged on the app which can be hard to keep a track of sometimes.

While WhatsApp already allows you to search a chat by typing a word that was used in that chat, a new ability is expected soon that will allow users to search messages by date. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the chat company in the past had dropped its plans to launch this feature but it has lately been testing it for iOS. This means that the feature could soon come for beta testers. This update, when comes in the stable version, will save the hassle of going through long and boring chat threads in order to reach a particular chat.

A screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo shows a new calendar icon in the search bar. It will allow you to instantly jump to a particular date and read all the messages exchanged from that exact date. To dismiss the date view, just scroll through the conversation.

“This feature will be very useful, particularly when you want to discover the first message shared with a certain contact or you want to read what messages were shared on a certain date.

It is true that the feature is still under development in this build, but we are happy to confirm that WhatsApp is finally working on it again after discarding the development of the option two years ago so we should surely expect to get it in a future update of the app,” reads the blogpost shared by the website.

ALSO READ| Twitter is letting some users in India share tweets directly to WhatsApp: Full details