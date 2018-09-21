WhatsApp will no longer be available on these iPhones – Here is what you need to know

WhatsApp has also updated its FAQ section detailing the latest changes for version support. (Source: File)

It has been a busy year for Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp which added a number of new features for its users to improve their experience. The changes came alongside facing government heat for being unable to stop the spread of fake news. Now, if a report from The Mirror is to be believed, WhatsApp will no longer be available on select iPhones. The report says that WhatsApp won’t work on Apple iPhones that are running on iOS versions prior to iOS 7.1.2.

However, users who already have the app on their device don’t have to worry as it will continue to work until 2020. However, new users will not be able to install the app. Also, the new version of WhatsApp will also work only on devices running iOS 8 or later. This means that users with devices running iOS 7 or older will not be able to re-install WhatsApp in case they delete the app. “The move would also affect anyone who owns an iPhone 4S, 5, 5C or 5S if they’d never updated their phone to a later version of iOS,” the report reads.

WhatsApp has also updated its FAQ section detailing the latest changes for version support. On its new FAQ section for supported iPhone devices, the company says that “WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 8 or later.”

It adds that if users have WhatsApp active on devices running iOS 7.1.2, they will be able to use the app until February 1, 2020, however, they will not be able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts. It reiterates that WhatsApp is not supported on iOS 6 and older versions.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had announced in a blog post that Apple iOS 7 and older versions will support the app until February 1, 2020 and had recommended the users on the old operating system to upgrade to newer Android devices running iOS 8 or higher.

WhatsApp will also stop working on Android versions older than 2.3.3. On devices running Android versions 2.3.7 and older, the app will work until February 1, 2020. Apart from this, the platform will also pull support for Windows Phone 8.0 and older, iPhone 3GS/iOS 6 as well as Nokia Symbian S60.