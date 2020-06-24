WhatsApp will let you send animated stickers soon; here are the details

WhatsApp is said to have been working on animated stickers for some time now.

WhatsApp stickers: WhatsApp beta testing animated stickers! Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started the testing of animated stickers on the beta version of the app on Android and iOS-based phones, according to WABetaInfo. The report added that the feature is available on WhatsApp’s beta version 2.20.70.26 for iOS and beta version 2.20.194.7 for Android. As per reports, WhatsApp is said to have been working on animated stickers for some time now, but there is no information available as of now about the official roll out of the feature.

While the stickers feature was released by the instant messaging platform in 2019, in regard to animated stickers, it has not gone beyond the testing phase. However, the app does provide a default sticker pack of its own and also allows users to download third-party packs.

WABetaInfo noticed the animated stickers on the beta versions of the app and in case any user wants to test the feature, they would have to be on these beta versions. The feature, the report said, is working on WhatsApp Business as well, and has only been rolled out for specific users.

The report explains that the feature can be categorised into three parts and until all the three are available, the feature would not be complete. The first part includes the ability of beta users to view the animated stickers, which allows them to send these stickers, star them and forward them with the latest beta update. However, the other parts, which include being able to import animated stickers from third-party stores and the ability to download such stickers from the WhatsApp store, are still missing.

A report in Android Police also explains that they are able to download five default sticker packs from WhatsApp. However, it emphasises that these stickers can only be seen if someone sends a sticker from each of these packs. Moreover, third-party stickers are not supported in the beta version. Apart from this, the report explains that the animated stickers only work once and in order to trigger them again, the person has to scroll up and down, even as they loop infinitely in WhatsApp picker.